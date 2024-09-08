Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.11. The company had a trading volume of 558,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.