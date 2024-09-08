Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301,018 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.23% of North American Construction Group worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 140,562 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 293,070 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in North American Construction Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 696,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 354,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. 82,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $482.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

