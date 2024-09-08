Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $34.52 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 3.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $34,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,586. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.