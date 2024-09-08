Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $233,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.97. 1,161,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

