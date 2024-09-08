Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $3.16 Million in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 538,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $28,322,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $9,924,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,274,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 874,642 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AQN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,938,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

