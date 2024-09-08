Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases New Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 363,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,518,000. Nutrien accounts for about 1.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.07% of Nutrien at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.4 %

Nutrien stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,366. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.