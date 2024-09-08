Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,748 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,886,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 455,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,478. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.16 and a beta of 1.16.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.78%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

