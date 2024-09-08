Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 157,309 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,309 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 8,066.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,660. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $181.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

