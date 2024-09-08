Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434,215 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 2.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $24,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 11.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,380,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.