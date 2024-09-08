Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Increases Dividend to GBX 25 Per Share

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 36.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Triple Point Energy Transition’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance
TENT stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.94) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.09. Triple Point Energy Transition has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of £71.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,022.86 and a beta of 0.26.
About Triple Point Energy Transition
