Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,414,000 after buying an additional 110,375 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,542,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $998.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.50. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

