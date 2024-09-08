tru Independence LLC Sells 38 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $496.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

