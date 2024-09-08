Turbo (TURBO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $243.54 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Turbo token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Turbo has a market cap of $243.54 million and $44.16 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Turbo has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00361138 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $45,829,127.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

