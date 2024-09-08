Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $80,043,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 286.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 531,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $31,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,987,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

