Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. Twilio has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.