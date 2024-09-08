UBS Group Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $105.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.9 %

DLTR stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

