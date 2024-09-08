Umpqua Bank Buys 307 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Umpqua Bank lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $227.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,939. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

