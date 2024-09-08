Umpqua Bank Buys Shares of 25,284 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Umpqua Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Umpqua Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 647,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.89 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

