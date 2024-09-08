Umpqua Bank Has $313,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Umpqua Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

