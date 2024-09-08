Umpqua Bank Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Umpqua Bank reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

NYSE:BA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

