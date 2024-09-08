United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Price Performance

United Bancorp stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.50.

Insider Activity at United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson acquired 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $25,794.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,098.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,310 shares of company stock valued at $53,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

