USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Tops $86.68 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $86.68 million and approximately $254,031.83 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,899.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00557658 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00036908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00080412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

