VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Stock Position Cut by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 2.67% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NLR traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,369. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $142.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.