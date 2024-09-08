Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,705 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200,712 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

