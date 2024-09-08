Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lessened by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,835 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.0% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,885,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

