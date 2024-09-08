Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 54,658.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 1.20% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $868,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $533.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.