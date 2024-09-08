Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Raised by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $298.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

