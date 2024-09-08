Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9,744.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,324 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.