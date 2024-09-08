Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $29.19 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,537 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,214,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,328,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

