Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $38.14 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.64. 1,037,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $521.50. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

