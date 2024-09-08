Ventum Financial Analysts Give Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) a C$6.50 Price Target

Ventum Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of TSE:BLN opened at C$4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$252.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.89.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

