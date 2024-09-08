Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Shares Down 10.5%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 11,259,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43,367% from the average session volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Venus Acquisition Trading Down 10.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.
About Venus Acquisition
Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.
