Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $57.40 million and $1.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,031.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.00557247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00109784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00310990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00032606 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00080631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

