Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $3.97 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $12,047.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00555680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00111851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00315281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00032690 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00081194 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,219,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

