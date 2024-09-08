Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.73

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.20. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 179,662 shares trading hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

