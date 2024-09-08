Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading Down 1.6%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.95. 15,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 33,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

