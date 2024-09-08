Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 27.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. YCG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE V traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.37. 7,187,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $510.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

