VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $718.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

