Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.21

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €33.21 ($36.90) and last traded at €32.91 ($36.57), with a volume of 2465147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.82 ($36.47).

Vonovia Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.49.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

