Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.18 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00004464 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $68.18 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008947 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,254.51 or 0.99810629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,172,348.95840235 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.44526466 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,372,424.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.