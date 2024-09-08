W Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $182.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.