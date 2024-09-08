W Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

W Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $89.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

