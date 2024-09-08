Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 195.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,019,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,056. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

