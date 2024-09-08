Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.42. 2,549,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,807. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

