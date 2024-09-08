Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 30,098 AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 10,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.