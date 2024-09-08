Waddell & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,836,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

