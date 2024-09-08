Waddell & Associates LLC Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 4.41% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $33,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $12,722,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 305.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,603 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

EWX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. 29,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,653. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

