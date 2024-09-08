Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 3,692 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 8.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 1.13% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $64,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IOO stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. 147,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,202. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.