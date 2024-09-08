Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day moving average is $262.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

