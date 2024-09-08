Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $60.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

